During the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made former chief minister Siddaramaiah run, a video of which has gone viral. The video shows Rahul Gandhi holding Siddaramaiah's hand and making him run with him. As the two ran hand-in-hand, loud cheers were heard from the participants.

The viral video from the Bharat Jodo Yatra showed Siddaramaiah, surrounded by security and other Congress leaders, walking next to Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi suddenly took Siddaramaiah’s hand and starts running, making the former Karnataka chief minister run with him.

Remarkable to see the 75 year old @siddaramaiah matching the stride of @RahulGandhi during #BharatJodoYatra today. He still has a distance to go to match the other 75 year old in the Yatra… Field Marshal @digvijaya_28! pic.twitter.com/dllwvrKI4q — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, making a public appearance after a long gap, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka with her presence at the march being viewed in party circles as a major morale booster.

Amid loud cheers and sloganeering by party workers, Sonia Gandhi, 75, walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders for a few kilometres in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Thursday morning.

Besides Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the top party brass of poll-bound Karnataka led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit chief DK Shivakumar were also part of the convoy.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “We have sailed through storms in the past and today too we will break the limits of all challenges and will together unite India." Rahul Gandhi will stay in Karnataka for another two weeks and would move on to Telangana for the next leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In another tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi posted a picture of him walking with his mother, his arm around her, and said, "We have weathered many a storm and will overcome all challenges. Together we will unite India."

(With agency inputs)