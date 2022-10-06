Hand-in-hand, Rahul Gandhi makes Siddaramaiah run in Bharat Jodo Yatra: Watch2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 10:47 PM IST
During the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made former chief minister Siddaramaiah run, a video of which has gone viral. The video shows Rahul Gandhi holding Siddaramaiah's hand and making him run with him. As the two ran hand-in-hand, loud cheers were heard from the participants.