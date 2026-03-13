New Delhi: Looking to build globally recognizable brands around India's traditional textiles, the government has proposed a new regulatory framework that would make it mandatory for all products sold as handloom to carry an official ‘Handloom Mark’ label, which will carry strict compliance norms.
For authenticity badge, India's handloom textiles to carry a special tag
SummaryIndia's government proposes a 'Handloom Mark' label to authenticate handloom products, enhancing consumer confidence and market linkages for weavers. The initiative, expected to launch in October 2026, aims to combat misuse and promote genuine handwoven textiles in global markets.
