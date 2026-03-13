For authenticity badge, India's handloom textiles to carry a special tag

New Delhi: Looking to build globally recognizable brands around India's traditional textiles, the government has proposed a new regulatory framework that would make it mandatory for all products sold as handloom to carry an official ‘Handloom Mark’ label, which will carry strict compliance norms.
New Delhi: Looking to build globally recognizable brands around India's traditional textiles, the government has proposed a new regulatory framework that would make it mandatory for all products sold as handloom to carry an official ‘Handloom Mark’ label, which will carry strict compliance norms.
The move aims to curb misuse of the handloom tag and to strengthen consumer confidence in the authenticity of India's handwoven goods, as per a draft regulation notified by the textiles ministry to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The regulations follow the launch of the Kasturi Cotton Bharat—India’s first premium brand and logo for its home-grown cotton brand—and reflects a broader effort to sharpen the global positioning of for genuine handloom products and boost weavers' income. The aim is to promote premium Indian cotton on the lines of well-known international brands such as Egypt’s Giza cotton and US's Pima cotton.
According to the WTO paper, the proposed regulations aim to promote handloom products in the domestic as well as international markets. The framework also seeks to strengthen market linkages for weavers, improve supply chains. The government will create a database of handloom suppliers and weavers and facilitate uninterrupted work for artisans throughout the year.
The proposed regulation is expected to be adopted on 1 April 2026, with the rules slated to come into force from 1 October 2026, according to the WTO document.
The new norms were notified to the WTO on 11 March, and all members have been asked to give their comments by 31 March.
Textiles minister Giriraj Singh told Mint that free trade agreements (FTAs) with several developed economies have opened up significant market opportunities for Indian textile exports, and the branding initiative seeks to position the country's cotton and handloom products more strongly and improve the producers' earnings.
“The move will help ensure better income for artisans and strengthen the credibility of products tagged as handloom. By improving traceability and authenticity, the new framework will enhance consumer confidence in domestic and global markets while creating stronger market opportunities for genuine handloom producers,” the minister said.
India has recently signed free trade agreements with the UK, Oman and the European Free Trade Association (Efta), and has concluded negotiations for trade deals with the European Union (EU) and New Zealand, while also signing an interim trade framework with the US.
The country has already implemented FTAs with the UAE and Australia, and has initiated negotiations for trade agreements with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Qatar and Israel, while FTA talks have been restarted with Canada.
The draft Handloom Mark Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2025, issued by the textiles ministry and notified to the WTO under the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement, details rules governing the labelling, display and promotion of handloom products in India and overseas.
The regulations have been framed under the Textiles Committee Act, 1963, with the Textiles Committee designated as the implementing authority for the certification scheme.
The rules aim to regulate the use of Handloom Mark certification trademark registered under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, which is intended to authenticate genuine handloom products, as per the draft regulation.
Making of a handloom label
The regulation defines handloom fabric as textile produced on manually-operated looms such as traditional pit looms, frame looms or similar machines where the weaver controls the entire weaving process manually.
Under the proposed system, producers must register under the Handloom Mark Scheme before affixing the label to their product. Sellers not registered must ensure that the products they market carry the label and maintain records linking the product to the original weaver or loom of production, as per the draft regulation.
The certification label will contain the Handloom Mark logo along with a unique number and security features, and may be attached through stitching, tag pinning or other approved methods, depending on the nature of the product.
The labels will be issued by the textiles committee on payment of prescribed fees, and the number of labels issued may be based on the applicant’s production capacity or past consumption.
The draft regulations also introduce compliance obligations for authorized users of the handloom tag. Producers must maintain records of raw material procurement, production and sales, submit periodic reports on authenticity of handloom products, and allow inspections or audits by authorized officials.
Regulating the industry
Under the draft regulations, products marketed as handloom without the Handloom Mark label would be treated as an action to mislead consumers.
Officials will have the power to conduct inspections of premises, verify production records, examine looms and supply chains, and seize labels, products or documents in cases of suspected violations. Permission to use the label would depend on periodic monitoring and compliance with the scheme.
The misuse of the Handloom Mark, including unauthorized use, duplication, counterfeiting or false claims, could attract penalties under the Trade Marks Act, including imprisonment of up to three years, fines, or both. Authorities may also cancel registrations and initiate prosecution in cases involving organized or repeated violations.
“The mandatory Handloom Mark labelling will help eliminate duplicate or falsely labelled handloom products from the market. Since genuine handloom weaving involves intensive manual labour and time, the certification will ensure authenticity and help weavers receive better prices for their products,” said Raja M. Shanmugam former president of Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA).
India's handloom story
The country' major handloom clusters are located in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
In India, the handloom sector is considered a key driver of women’s empowerment, with over 70% of all weavers and allied workers being women, according to a government release dated 5 August, 2025.
West Bengal has seven active handloom clusters and is home to over 6 lakh weavers, the release said. As per the 4th All India Handloom Census (2019–20), Tamil Nadu had 2.44 lakh weavers and allied workers.
The US is India's top handloom market, with shipments worth $39.18 million in FY25, followed by the UAE at $21.33 million, the Netherlands at $8.72 million, France at $7.82 million, the UK at $7.76 million and Spain at $6.57 million.
The country's total handloom exports were at $192 million in FY25.