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Hantavirus alert on cruise ship MV Hondius: India closely monitoring situation, says Health ministry

Hantavirus alert on cruise ship MV Hondius: India closely monitoring situation, says Health ministry

Livemint
Published8 May 2026, 06:03 PM IST
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The Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to reported cases of hantavirus infection onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), World Health Organization (WHO), and other international health authorities: Sources

As stated by a senior health ministry official, as per preliminary information shared through WHO under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework, a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection have been reported onboard the vessel, of which five cases have been laboratory confirmed. Three deaths have also been reported. WHO was notified of the incident in the first week of this month: Sources

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