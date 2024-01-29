Karnataka Police on 29 January detained BJP workers protesting in Bengaluru over Hanuman flag controversy. A massive political tension erupted between ruling and opposition parties at in Karnataka after the authorities removed Lord Hanuman's flag--a saffron flag bearing lord Hanuman's portrait, from a 108-ft-tall flag post.

Here are 10 points to know

1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) workers started a 'padyatra' (protest rally) from the Keragodu village to the District Collector's office today following the removal of a saffron flag hoisted on a 108-foot flagpole in the village.

2. BJP and JDS which are partners in the National Democratic Alliance are holding a 'padyatra' after the saffron flag hoisted on the 108-foot flagpole in the village was removed.

3. Section 144 has been imposed in the Keragodu village from Sunday and a large contingent of police personnel is also deployed. On Sunday, Keragodu village faced tense moments after the authorities removed a 'Hanuma dwaja'. In order to quell the unrest, police resorted to a mild lathi charge on Sunday.

4. The police and administration replaced the ‘Hanuma dwaja’ with the national tricolour on the flagpole.

5. Speaking on the issue, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “They want to establish a political foothold in Mandya. They are just creating confusion in the minds of the public. Nothing will happen. The people of Mandya are very tolerant and secular... This is pure politics. And they wanted to destabilize the peace of the state. We want peace, let us maintain peace…"

6. On Sunday, CM Siddaramiah said that it was not right to hoist the Bhagwa flag insted of the Indian flag. He accused the BJP of plotting against the state government by intimidating people in the village. The CM said, "It is no accident that the Hanuman flag is hoisted where the national flag should have been hoisted, deliberately violating the rules and protesting against the government."

7. CM further added, “This incident is a pre-arranged act of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. Such a situation has been created with the intention of systematically raising the people against the state government. There is no doubt that the plot to create communal riots in Mandya is a preparation for the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP leaders."

8. Karnataka's Keragodu village residents and 12 other neighbouring villages funded the installation of the flag post near Rangamandira. Reportedly, BJP and JD(S) workers were actively involved in this initiative. They raised a saffron flag featuring Hanuman's image, prompting opposition from some individuals who filed a complaint with the administration.

9. Following the complaint, the taluk panchayat executive officer directed the gram panchayat officials to remove the flag. Several villagers, including a significant number of women, vehemently protested against the removal.

10. Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka in Bengaluru condemned the government's "anti-Hindu stance" and police intervention. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra accused the government of removing the flag using "police oppression" and creating a situation for law and order to deteriorate.

(With inputs from agencies)

