The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory underlining restrictions and diversions ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city on April 23, Tuesday. As per a notification, the procession will commence from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will conclude at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that traffic restrictions will be effective from 11:30 am to 8 pm, spanning nine and a half hours.

The main Hanuman Jayanti procession will cover a total distance of 12 km while tributary processions will cover a distance of 10.8 kms, as per the traffic advisory. In Rachakonda area, a total distance of 6.1 kms has been chalked out for the procession.

Here is the list of diversion points:

1.Shankarsher Hotel

2. Bademiya Petrol Pump

3.Gowliguda Chaman

4. Rangmahal Jn.

5.GPO

6. Yousifian company

7, 8. DM & HS

9.Chaderghat X Roads

10.Kachiguda X Roads

11.Boggulakunta X Roads

12. Eden Gardens

13. Lingampally X Roads

14.YMCA, N-guda

15.Shalimar

16. Water Tank, N-guda

17. Post office, Barkathpura

18. Over Narayanguda flyover

19.Crown over flyover

20. Metro Café

21. VST X Roads

22. Indira Park X Road

23. Gandhi Nagar T Jn.

24. Street No.9 H-Nagar

25. Gandhi Nagar TJn.

26. Kavadiguda

27. DBR Mill

28. Bible House

29. Sailing Club

30. Bible house

31. Karbala Maidan

32. Kavadiguda

33. Patny

34. Ranigunj

35. СТО

36. CTO Flyover both sides

37. Balamrai

38. CTO Flyover both sides

39.Safexpress

40. Bowenpally X Road

41. Tivoli

42. Diamond Point

43. Bowenpally Market

44. Masthan Hotel.

As per the advisory, traffic from Afzalgunj will not be permitted towards Gowliguda Chaman during Hanuman Jayanti procession hours. Traffic will be diverted at Shenkar Sher hotel towards SA Bazar mosque.

Furthermore, traffic from Chaderghat will be diverted at Rangmahal X road towards CBS, SJ Bridge, Afzalgunj island and SA Bazar tnn; and will not be permitted to proceed towards MJ Market.

Commuters must follow traffic advisory to avoid congestion and inconvenience. For more information refer to the official social media handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police.

