Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory for diversions, closures ahead of procession today
Hanuman Jayanti 2024: The advisory states that Hanuman Jayanti procession will begin from Gowliguda Ram Mandir today and conclude at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund. The traffic advisory will be effective from 11:30 am to 8 pm.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory underlining restrictions and diversions ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city on April 23, Tuesday. As per a notification, the procession will commence from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will conclude at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad.