The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory underlining restrictions and diversions ahead of Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city on April 23, Tuesday. As per a notification, the procession will commence from Gowliguda Ram Mandir and will conclude at Hanuman Mandir Tadbund, Secunderabad.
Meanwhile, it is important to note that traffic restrictions will be effective from 11:30 am to 8 pm, spanning nine and a half hours.
The main Hanuman Jayanti procession will cover a total distance of 12 km while tributary processions will cover a distance of 10.8 kms, as per the traffic advisory. In Rachakonda area, a total distance of 6.1 kms has been chalked out for the procession.
Here is the list of diversion points:
1.Shankarsher Hotel
2. Bademiya Petrol Pump
3.Gowliguda Chaman
4. Rangmahal Jn.
5.GPO
6. Yousifian company
7, 8. DM & HS
9.Chaderghat X Roads
10.Kachiguda X Roads
11.Boggulakunta X Roads
12. Eden Gardens
13. Lingampally X Roads
14.YMCA, N-guda
15.Shalimar
16. Water Tank, N-guda
17. Post office, Barkathpura
18. Over Narayanguda flyover
19.Crown over flyover
20. Metro Café
21. VST X Roads
22. Indira Park X Road
23. Gandhi Nagar T Jn.
24. Street No.9 H-Nagar
25. Gandhi Nagar TJn.
26. Kavadiguda
27. DBR Mill
28. Bible House
29. Sailing Club
30. Bible house
31. Karbala Maidan
32. Kavadiguda
33. Patny
34. Ranigunj
35. СТО
36. CTO Flyover both sides
37. Balamrai
38. CTO Flyover both sides
39.Safexpress
40. Bowenpally X Road
41. Tivoli
42. Diamond Point
43. Bowenpally Market
44. Masthan Hotel.
As per the advisory, traffic from Afzalgunj will not be permitted towards Gowliguda Chaman during Hanuman Jayanti procession hours. Traffic will be diverted at Shenkar Sher hotel towards SA Bazar mosque.
Furthermore, traffic from Chaderghat will be diverted at Rangmahal X road towards CBS, SJ Bridge, Afzalgunj island and SA Bazar tnn; and will not be permitted to proceed towards MJ Market.
Commuters must follow traffic advisory to avoid congestion and inconvenience. For more information refer to the official social media handle of Hyderabad Traffic Police.
