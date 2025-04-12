Hanuman Jayanti celebrated twice a year? The spiritual logic behind it

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival during which devotees across India celebrate Lord Hanuman's birth. The festival, which honors Lord Hanuman - known as the son of Kesari and Anjana - is observed on different dates in different parts of the country. It is celebrated twice a year, depending on regional beliefs and traditions.



Significance

Hanuman is closely associated with Lord Ram. It is believed that if one wants to receive the blessings of Lord Ram, he has to first devote himself to Hanuman, who is believed to be the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. In Ramayana, Hanuman supported Lord Ram along with his army of Vanar Sena in the battle against Ravan.

Hanuman is also known as an avatar of Lord Shiva. This is because his parents Anjana and Kesari sat in devotion and penance to Lord Shiva before his birth. Ultimately, Lord Shiva was pleased with their prayers and Hanuman was born.



Why Hanuman Jayanti Is Celebrated Twice: Chaitra vs Margashirsha The most widely observed Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated during the month of Chaitra (March–April), on the full moon day known as Chaitra Purnima. Predominantly followed in North India, this version marks the birth of Lord Hanuman to Anjana and Kesari, with the divine blessing of Vayu, the god of wind.

Meanwhile, in South India—especially in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh—Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated during the month of Margashirsha (December–January). Devotees here follow a 41-day period of Deeksha, a disciplined spiritual practice, which culminates in the celebration of "Anjaneya Jayanti," a day considered deeply auspicious and spiritually powerful.

Understanding the Difference The variation in dates stems from regional customs and differing interpretations of ancient Hindu scriptures. While certain texts, including some Puranas, associate Hanuman's birth with the month of Chaitra, others link it to Margashirsha. Over time, these traditions developed independently across regions. Today, both versions are honored and celebrated with equal devotion, underlining the rich diversity of cultural practices in India.



Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees flock temples in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Jaipur