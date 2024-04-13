Happy Baisakhi 2024: Baisakhi commonly known as Vaisakhi is traditionally celebrated with pomp and vigour across the country among Hindu, Sikh and Buddhist communities especially in Punjab and northern region of India.

This year the spring festival falls on April 13 and marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh and with it the onset of the harvest season. The auspicious harvest festival of Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year.

Vaisakhi is being celebrated on Saturday, April 13 this year as per Drik Panchang, Vaisakhi Sankranti moment which is at 9:15 pm on April 13. On the special day, the grandeur celebrations take the form a number of rituals. People from the Sikh community visit Gurudwaras and prepare and distribute langar.

Let us have fun and dance on this auspicious occasion. It is the day to celebrate as happiness spreads around you. Wishing you a prosperous and Happy Baisakhi.

Warmest greetings on Baisakhi to you and your family. May the joy of the new harvest find its way to you and keep you in high spirits. Happy Baisakhi.

My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.

May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours! Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi

Under the sun's warm glow, blessings flow. On this Baisakhi day, joy we sow. Happy Baisakhi

May your Baisakhi be blessed with the bounty of the season and a harvest of joy and prosperity. Baisakhi Mubarak ho!

I wish you a harvest of joy, prosperity, and endless blessings on this Baisakhi! May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival itself. Happy Baisakhi.

May the coming year bring you only success and happiness. May your sorrows be diminished and your joys multiplied. Happy Baisakhi.

On this auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, let us pray it will be a year with new peace, new happiness, and an abundance of new friends. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi from the Mint team.

