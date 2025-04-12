Happy Baisakhi 2025: Celebrate spring harvest festival with top 30+ heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, images and GIFs

Happy Baisakhi 2025: The spring harvest celebration of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, takes place every year on April 13 or 14. One of the most auspicious festivals of the Sikh community will be celebrated on April 14 this year.
Observed on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, the festival is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour especially across Punjab to mark the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh.
As per legend, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa on Vaisakhi day, in 1699, Drik Panchang states. Guru Gobind Singh, who was a warrior, poet, and philosopher, is a revered last human Sikh Guru known to have “eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal.”
As per Drik Panchang, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Monday, April 14 this year
Baisakhi 2025 shubh nuhurat time:
The celebrations involve not only a visit to Gurudwaras to pay respects to saints but also distribution of langar. On this day, farmers thank nature for abundant crop harvest and seek blessings for next harvest.
We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Baisakhi a joyous occasion for your loved ones.
Baisakhi 2025 quotes
