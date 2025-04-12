Happy Baisakhi 2025: Celebrate spring harvest festival with top 30+ heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, images and GIFs

Happy Baisakhi 2025: The spring harvest celebration of Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, takes place every year on April 13 or 14. One of the most auspicious festivals of the Sikh community will be celebrated on April 14 this year.

Observed on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, the festival is celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour especially across Punjab to mark the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh.

Baisakhi 2025 significance As per legend, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa on Vaisakhi day, in 1699, Drik Panchang states. Guru Gobind Singh, who was a warrior, poet, and philosopher, is a revered last human Sikh Guru known to have “eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal.”

Baisakhi 2025 date and shubh muhurat time As per Drik Panchang, Baisakhi will be celebrated on Monday, April 14 this year

Baisakhi 2025 shubh nuhurat time:

Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment - 3:30 AM

Baisakhi 2025 celebrations The celebrations involve not only a visit to Gurudwaras to pay respects to saints but also distribution of langar. On this day, farmers thank nature for abundant crop harvest and seek blessings for next harvest.

We have compiled specially curated wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to make Baisakhi a joyous occasion for your loved ones.

This Baisakhi, I hope sadness walks out of the door and happiness steps in. Have a great day. May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Happy Baisakhi! Celebrate this day as it is the first day of the rest of the year. Happy Baisakhi. Have a great festival of harvest. May god bless you with the best. On this auspicious day, I wish you happiness, togetherness and prosperity. May you have a great year ahead. With love and excitement, let's celebrate this day of Baisakhi. May prosperity and joy walk right in your door today. Happy Baisakhi.

Warmest greetings on Baisakhi for you and your family. May the joy of new harvest find the way to you.

Keep yourself in high spirits as we celebrate the auspicious day of Baisakhi.

May God bless you with all that you are praying for. Have a great year ahead.

Baisakhi 2025 images

Happy Baisakhi 2025: May the festival of Baisakhi bring you good fortune, success, and happiness in all your endeavours. Wishing you a joyous spring season. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: I wish you a harvest of joy, prosperity, and endless blessings on this Baisakhi! May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival itself. Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: May your Baisakhi be blessed with the bounty of the season and a harvest of joy and prosperity. Baisakhi Mubarak ho.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a Happy Baisakhi.

Happy Baisakhi 2025: My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the glorious occasion of Baisakhi. May this be the beginning of a lucky year ahead. Happy Baisakhi.

Baisakhi 2025 quotes

"Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "Recognize all human race as one."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "Man breaks through the human limitation by being 'Nimana', the 'humble one'."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "Grant me, O Lord, this boon, may I never refrain from righteous deeds."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "He alone is a man who keeps his word: Not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "I tell the truth; listen everyone. Only those who have Loved, will realise the Lord."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "When all efforts to restore peace prove useless and no words avail, lawful is the flash of steel, it is right to draw the sword."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "I have no kingdom, nor subjects, wealth or property. I am a humble mendicant, and survival is difficult for me."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."- Guru Gobind Singh ji "I am not the born; how can there be either birth or death for me?"- Guru Gobind Singh ji Baisakhi 2025 GIFs

