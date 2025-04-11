Happy Baisakhi 2025: Top 30+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to celebrate birth of Khalsa order

Happy Baisakhi 2025: Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is traditionally celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm especially in the Punjab region every year on April 13 or 14.
This year the spring festival falls on April 14 and marks the onset of the harvest season. It commemorates the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism.
“On Vaisakhi day, in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, established the Khalsa. He eliminated the difference between higher and lower caste communities and declared that all human beings are equal,” Drik Panchang states.
Baisakhi will be celebrated on Monday, April 14 this year as per Drik Panchang.
Baisakhi 2025 shubh nuhurat:
Vaishakhi Sankranti Moment - 3:30 AM
Mesha Sankranti on Monday, April 14, 2025
On the day of Baisakhi, people from the Sikh community visit Gurudwaras and prepare and distribute langar.
