Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: 10 best WhatsApp wishes, images, messages, and GIFs to share with loved ones
Happy Chaitra Durga Ashtami 2024: Hindu devotees across the world will celebrate Durga Ashtami tomorrow on April 15. Here are top wishes, messages, images and GIFs to share with friends and family
As the nine-day-long festival of Navratri to worship different forms of Maa Durga inches closer to end, devotees are preparing with full energy and joy for the celebration of Chaitra Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami. The last two days of Navratri, Ashtami and Navmi, carry immense significance among Hindu devotees as they perform puja observe fast and worship goddess Durga. As the nation celebrates Maha Ashtami 2024 tomorrow April 16, here are top wishes, and messages to share with your loved ones.