Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat, pooja timings for Naraka Chaturdashi

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before Diwali. This year, both Diwali and Choti Diwali fall on November 12th. The most significant ritual is the Abhyang Snan, or Narak Chaturdashi.

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated with around the world. During the five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. 

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi where people worship Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama in order to atone for past sins is celebrated a day before Diwali. However, this year, the Panchang indicates that Diwali and Choti Diwali happen on the same day this year i.e. on 12 November. Abhyang Snan on Chaturdashi day, which is popularly known as Narak Chaturdashi, is the most significant one.

Shubh Muharat for Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali 

The ‘deepdaan shubh muhurat’ will begin at 05:29 pm and end at 8:07 pm on 12 November. 

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 01:57 PM on Nov 11, 2023

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:44 PM on Nov 12, 2023

Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali wishes

On the occasion of Choti Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you and your home be showered with the blessings of Maa Laxmi

May the darkness of ignorance be replaced by the light of knowledge on this Choti Diwali. Warm wishes for a bright future.

On Choti Diwali, may the glow of diyas light up your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

May you achieve enlightenment and inner serenity with the help of the holy blessings of Choti Diwali. Enjoy a festivity that deepens your spirituality.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST
