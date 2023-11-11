Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat for Naraka Chaturdashi

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Check shubh muhurat, pooja timings for Naraka Chaturdashi
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before Diwali. This year, both Diwali and Choti Diwali fall on November 12th. The most significant ritual is the Abhyang Snan, or Narak Chaturdashi.
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: The festival of lights, Diwali, has begun and is being celebrated with around the world. During the five-day Diwali festival, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks, feasts and prayer. Apart from this, various rituals are followed with Goddess Lakshmi, and several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped.