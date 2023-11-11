Happy Choti Diwali 2023: A day before Diwali, there is Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi. However, the Panchang indicates that Diwali and Choti Diwali happen on the same day this year. Diwali, observed by Hindus on November 12, will coincide with the celebration of Chhoti Diwali . Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama are worshipped on Naraka Chaturdashi , also known as Choti Diwali, as a means of atoning for previous transgressions. Along with coconuts and prasada made of sesame seeds, jaggery, and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar, Lord Hanuman receives offerings of oil, flowers, and sandalwood as part of the puja samagri.

If you're celebrating Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi with your loved ones, you can send them SMS greetings, wishes, pictures, messages, quotes, and photographs via Facebook and WhatsApp. Look through to see our selection of well-chosen wishes.

On the occasion of Choti Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you and your home be showered with the blessings of Maa Laxmi.

May the darkness of ignorance be replaced by the light of knowledge on this Choti Diwali. Warm wishes for a bright future.

On Choti Diwali, may the glow of diyas light up your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

May you achieve enlightenment and inner serenity with the help of the holy blessings of Choti Diwali. Enjoy a festivity that deepens your spirituality.

On Choti Diwali, may the sound of firecrackers symbolize the elimination of all your troubles and sorrows. Have a blessed and joyful celebration!

Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life. Wishing you a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!!!

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi.

I'm wishing everyone a wonderful and unforgettable Chhoti Diwali. May success and pleasure envelop you and your loved ones and never disappear.

On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha unite to bless you and your loved ones. Warmest regards to you.

You and your family have a very happy Naraka Chaturdashi. I hope that all the bad things and dangers in your vicinity will end on this auspicious occasion.

Diyas are God's way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away the darkness. May the light of diyas spread joy in your life. Happy Choti Diwali.

Every home is lit, and there is never a dark night. In every home, celebrate Diwali and happiness. Cheers to Choti Diwali 2023!

Happy Choti Diwali! May this joyous occasion fill your life with happiness, serenity, kindness, prosperity, health, and success.

Happy Choti Diwali! May the lights of Choti Diwali lighten your life, may the colors of rangoli bring you joy, may the delicious Diwali treats add sweetness to your life, and may you be showered with the best blessings from Almighty.

