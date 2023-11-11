Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Naraka Chaturdashi
Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is observed a day before Diwali. This year, both Diwali and Chhoti Diwali fall on November 12. Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama are worshipped on this day
Happy Choti Diwali 2023: A day before Diwali, there is Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi. However, the Panchang indicates that Diwali and Choti Diwali happen on the same day this year. Diwali, observed by Hindus on November 12, will coincide with the celebration of Chhoti Diwali. Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama are worshipped on Naraka Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali, as a means of atoning for previous transgressions. Along with coconuts and prasada made of sesame seeds, jaggery, and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar, Lord Hanuman receives offerings of oil, flowers, and sandalwood as part of the puja samagri.