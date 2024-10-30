Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Wishes, Images, Whats App Messages, Quotes, Greeting & more

Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated today, October 30, with worship of key deities and offerings of traditional prasad. Here's how you can greet your loved ones on the occasion

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Choti Diwali 2024: The Diwali festivities have officially kicked in with the onset of Dhanteras yesterday. Today, October 30, which is a day before Diwali, marks Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi.

On the occasion, Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama are worshipped, and offerings of coconuts and 'prasad' made of sesame seeds, jaggery, and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar, are made.

If you're celebrating Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi with your loved ones, you can send them animated gifs, greetings, wishes, pictures, messages, quotes, and photographs via Facebook and WhatsApp. Take a look at Mint' s curated list:
 

Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Wishes to send 

Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Messages, greetings

Here are some messages and greetings that you can share with loved ones on the occasion of Choti Diwali.

On the occasion of Choti Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you and your home be showered with the blessings of Maa Laxmi.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: One World Trade Center illuminates in colourful lights | Watch

May the darkness of ignorance be replaced by the light of knowledge on this Choti Diwali. Warm wishes for a bright future.

On Choti Diwali, may the glow of diyas light up your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:16 AM IST
