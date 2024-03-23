Active Stocks
Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, images, quotes and gifs to share on Holika Dahan

Happy Choti Holi 2024: Prior to the celebration of Holi, people celebrate the victory of good over evil on Holika Dahan. Send best wishes of the day to your loved ones with these messages, images, quotes and gifs

Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow, Saturday, March 23, 2024. The festival will be observed on March 8, but the festivities start almost a week in advance. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) (AP)Premium
Bank employees throw colors at each other before leaving for holidays to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Lucknow, Saturday, March 23, 2024. The festival will be observed on March 8, but the festivities start almost a week in advance. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) (AP)

A day before the celebration of Holi, people will celebrate Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. The festival is also known as Choti Holi. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and carries immense importance among people who are the devotee of lord Vishnu. On this day, people lit a bonfire at night which carries immense significance according to Hindu mythologies. The bonfire also serves as an opportunity for people to destroy their bad habits and negative thoughts and celebrate the festival with positivity. 

As we celebrate Choti Holi or Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24, here are wishes, messages, quotes, images and GIF to share with your friends, family members and loved ones.

Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes to share with friends

Wishing you a cheerful Choti Holi! May your life gets filled with colours of joy and happiness.

Happy Choti Holi! May this festival wards off all evil powers from your life bringing happiness, love and prosperity.

Happy Choti Holi 2024: Messages to share with friends and families

Paint your life with Holi’s vibrant colours and enjoy the day with dance, music, and lots of splashing water and smearing colours. Happy Holi 2023!

Holi is a festival that helps to develop love and understanding for each other. Let us forget all our anger and celebrate Holi.

Published: 23 Mar 2024, 10:56 PM IST
