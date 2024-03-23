Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes, messages, images, quotes and gifs to share on Holika Dahan
Happy Choti Holi 2024: Prior to the celebration of Holi, people celebrate the victory of good over evil on Holika Dahan. Send best wishes of the day to your loved ones with these messages, images, quotes and gifs
A day before the celebration of Holi, people will celebrate Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. The festival is also known as Choti Holi. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and carries immense importance among people who are the devotee of lord Vishnu. On this day, people lit a bonfire at night which carries immense significance according to Hindu mythologies. The bonfire also serves as an opportunity for people to destroy their bad habits and negative thoughts and celebrate the festival with positivity.