A day before the celebration of Holi, people will celebrate Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. The festival is also known as Choti Holi. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and carries immense importance among people who are the devotee of lord Vishnu. On this day, people lit a bonfire at night which carries immense significance according to Hindu mythologies. The bonfire also serves as an opportunity for people to destroy their bad habits and negative thoughts and celebrate the festival with positivity.

As we celebrate Choti Holi or Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24, here are wishes, messages, quotes, images and GIF to share with your friends, family members and loved ones.

Happy Choti Holi 2024: Wishes to share with friends

Wishing you a cheerful Choti Holi! May your life gets filled with colours of joy and happiness.

Happy Choti Holi! May this festival wards off all evil powers from your life bringing happiness, love and prosperity.

Happy Choti Holi 2024: Messages to share with friends and families

Paint your life with Holi’s vibrant colours and enjoy the day with dance, music, and lots of splashing water and smearing colours. Happy Holi 2023!

Holi is a festival that helps to develop love and understanding for each other. Let us forget all our anger and celebrate Holi.

