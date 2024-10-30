Happy Diwali 2024: On Diwali, devotees worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber and seek their blessings. Check out Deepawali wishes here.

Happy Diwali 2024: As the festival light approaches, it's time to wish your loved ones with these wishes, WhatsApp messages, GIFs and images to make the day special and memorable. Tis year the festval of lights will be celebrated on October 31, according to Drik Panchang.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over despair. It is a major Hindu festival that is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya with Mata Sita and Lakshman after completing 14 years in exile. According to Hindu mythology, the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of diyas to celebrate the occasion. Hence, the tradition continues till date.

Top 20 Happy Diwali 2024 wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes to make Deepavali memorable for loved ones this year:

Light a lamp of love, blast a chain of sorrow, shoot a rocket of prosperity and fire a flowerpot of happiness this Deepavali. I wish you and your family a sparkling and Happy Diwali.

Wishing you a Diwali filled with light, laughter, and prosperity May the glow of diyas brighten your life and bring joy to your home

On this festival of lights, may the glow of joy, prosperity, and happiness illuminate your life and your home Have a happy and safe Diwali.

Sending you love and light this Diwali May all your dreams come true, and may blessings of wealth and health flow into your life Happy Diwali.

Just like the colours of rangoli, I hope this Diwali brings with it new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and happiness for you. Have a wonderful day. Shubh Deepavali.

As you celebrate the festival of lights, may your life be filled with unlimited joy, prosperity, health, and wealth forever Happy Diwali.

The warmth of joy, the glow of happiness, the sparkle of prosperity, the light of good fortunes, rangoli of love and affection, may you be blessed with all these and more. Happy Diwali.

May the arrival of Diwali bring with it happiness in your life and lead you towards the path of abundance. Shubh Deepavali, my friends.

May the divine light of Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life Shine on and have a joyous Diwali.

May this Diwali mark the beginning of a beautiful journey towards peace, love, and prosperity Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones.

This Diwali, light a lamp of love, shoot a rocket of success, and burst a chain of sorrow Wishing you a sparkling Diwali

May this Diwali fill our lives with new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, I wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Wish you are blessed with peace, prosperity, happiness, good health and grand success. Happy Diwali.

May Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh bless your life and illuminate your home with prosperity, happiness, wealth, and endless joy. Happy Diwali.

May this Diwali bring you good fortune, happiness, and endless moments with loved ones Happy Diwali to you and your family

May the warmth and brightness of the Diwali lights surround you and your family with positive energy, love, and endless joy.

Wishing you a Diwali as bright as the diyas that glow on this auspicious night May success and happiness find you at every turn.

I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very Happy Diwali to you and your family.

With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may the prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives on this auspicious day. Shubh Deepavali to you and your family.