Happy Diwali 2024: Top 50 WhatsApp wishes, messages, GIFs & images to light up your Deepawali greetings

Happy Diwali 2024: Diwali, also known as Deepawali, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated on October 31, according to Drik Panchang.
The festival is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India and by Indian communities worldwide.
In Hindu tradition, Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshman to their kingdom Ayodhya after a 14-year exile and their victory over the demon king Ravan. People of Ayodhya welcomed them back by lighting oil lamps across the city, which became a symbol of enlightenment and hope.
In North India, it’s also a celebration of Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, as people hope for prosperity in the coming year.
As the festival unites families, friends, and communities in celebration, it's the perfect time to send your loved ones wishes for a Happy and prosperous Diwali.
Share these greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIFs, and images to capture the spirit of Diwali and send joy and blessings to friends, family, and loved ones.
