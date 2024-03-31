Happy Easter 2024: Wishes, images, greetings, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share this Sunday
On Easter, people actively participate in various traditions, including attending Easter Vigil services at churches.
Easter is an important Christian festival and cultural holiday that honours the resurrection of Jesus, which occurred on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary, as per the New Testament. Celebrated with great enthusiasm by Christians worldwide,
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message