Easter is an important Christian festival and cultural holiday that honours the resurrection of Jesus, which occurred on the third day after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary, as per the New Testament. Celebrated with great enthusiasm by Christians worldwide,

On the day of the festival, people actively participate in various traditions, including attending Easter Vigil services at churches. Children receive painted chocolate eggs on this day, which represent fertility and birth. The Easter bunny traditionally gives chocolates and sweets to kids on Sunday morning and is a symbol of the day. Families and friends come together to enjoy festive feasts on Easter day.

Here are some wishes and greetings to share with loved ones this Easter:

- Wishing you and your family a blessed Easter. May God’s grace be upon you and your family.

View Full Image Easter wishes (Pexel)

View Full Image Easter wishes (Pexel)

- This Easter, celebrate love, joy and hope with friends and family. Happy Easter!

- Let Easter blessings fill your life today and everyday! God bless you. Wishing you a joyous Easter!

View Full Image Easter wishes (Pexel)

-Rejoice your loved ones this blessed day. Happy Easter!

- Happy Easter my dear friend! I wish you joy, love, hope and happiness for life.

-This Easter, may God bless you with abundant happiness, love, laughter and everything you wish for. Happy Easter to you and your family!

- Celebrate this Easter with a heart filled with joy, peace and fulfilment. Have a truly blessed and wonderful Easter!

- Happy Easter to You, with all best wishes and blessings! May all of your dreams and wishes come true.

Also read: Easter 2024: Forgot to grab an Easter gift? Check last-minute gift ideas here

- I wish you and your loved ones a happy and wonderful day. Have a wonderful Easter!

- I hope you celebrate Easter with colourful eggs, candy, and chocolate- filled bunnies. Have a great fun-filled day with your friends and family.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!