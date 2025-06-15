‘Happy Father’s Day’: King Charles shares rare childhood photo with Prince Philip, Camilla honors her late dad

King Charles marked Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, with a heartfelt social media post amid a rift with his son Prince Harry continues. A message was shared on the official Instagram account he shares with Queen Camilla, featuring a black-and-white throwback photo of a young Charles and Princess Anne being pushed on a swing by their late father, Prince Philip. The post also included a photo of Queen Camilla with her late father, Major Bruce Shand.

The caption read, “To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today.”

The post came just a day after the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of King Charles’ reign on Saturday, June 14. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the King’s official birthday parade, where several royal family members gathered.

The rift between father and son has remained since 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and moved to California with their son, Prince Archie. Their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was born there in 2021.

A major point of tension is Prince Harry’s loss of taxpayer-funded security in the UK after stepping back from royal life. On May 2, a judge dismissed his legal appeal to reinstate the protection. His lawyers have called the case “a fight for his life.”