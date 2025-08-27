Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Best 100+ wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages to spread joy and blessings

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025: The festivities for the most celebrated Hindu festivals have begun. Also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi,’ this festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other states. Advertisement

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date As per Drik Panchang, Chaturthi tithi began on August 26 at 1:54 PM and will conclude at 3:44 PM on August 27. Devotees to seek divine intervention for life's challenges from the deity who is fondly worshipped as obstacle remover. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27 and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

Why do we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi? Worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the ten-day-long festivities. Devotees celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh on this day. The festival usually falls in month of August or September and it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Read More Advertisement

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi According to popular belief, Lord Ganesha was born on the Chaturthi of bright night of Bhadra. Hence the fourth day of the month in Hindu calendar Saka Samwat, is known as Chaturthi. This is an important day when devotees worship and observe fast for Lord Ganesha, according to Puranas,

Cultural traditions on Ganesh Chaturthi This festival gained popularity among the masses after freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak revived the observance of Ganesh Utsav in Maharashtra. His efforts and initiatives were translated into a ten-day celebration. Devotees merely sing and dance while carrying Ganesha idol to immerse it in water on the 10th day of the festival which is known as Visarjana.

Best Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes to share with loved ones 🌸 Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025! May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, prosperity, and happiness.

May the elephant-headed God bless your family with harmony, good health, and wealth. Heartfelt WhatsApp messages to express joy on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 May Lord Ganesha guide you towards success and happiness. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the festival of Ganpati bring a glow of happiness to your home. Positive, spiritual, and motivational quotes on Lord Ganesha 🐘 Lord Ganesha teaches us that with wisdom and faith, every obstacle can be turned into an opportunity.

🐘 Ganpati Bappa is here—let love, laughter, and positivity enter your life. Funny, devotional and poetic caption ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Bappa Morya! May every step be guided by His wisdom.

Beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 images and wallpapers

