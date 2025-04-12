Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 30+ wishes, images, messages and quotes to celebrate birth of Bajrangabali

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti, one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus is observed on the full moon day of Chaitra. It celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is a symbolic of strength, devotion, and courage. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 12.
Given below is auspicious time of Hanuman Jayanti according to Drik Panchang:
Purnima Tithi Begins - 3:21 AM on Apr 12
Purnima Tithi Ends - 5:51 AM on Apr 13
On this day, families and friends get together for bhajans and kirtans. To honour the deity, devotees organise Sundarkaand and seek his blessings for strength and protection. While many observe a fast on this day, others engage in prayers and read the Hanuman Chalisa.
Make this celebration even more special for your loved one by sharing these heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.