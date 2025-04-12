Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 30+ wishes, images, messages and quotes to celebrate birth of Bajrangabali

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti, one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus is observed on the full moon day of Chaitra. It celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is a symbolic of strength, devotion, and courage. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated on April 12.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date and time Given below is auspicious time of Hanuman Jayanti according to Drik Panchang:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 3:21 AM on Apr 12

Purnima Tithi Ends - 5:51 AM on Apr 13

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 celebrations On this day, families and friends get together for bhajans and kirtans. To honour the deity, devotees organise Sundarkaand and seek his blessings for strength and protection. While many observe a fast on this day, others engage in prayers and read the Hanuman Chalisa.

Make this celebration even more special for your loved one by sharing these heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 wishes May the courage of Lord Hanuman be reflected in all that you do in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti. This year, lets pledge to have strength and courage in our hearts like Lord Hanuman to face all kinds of challenges in life. May Lord Hanuman guide you to the path of strength, wisdom and devotion. Happy Hanuman Jayanti. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family. May you have a great day. Lets follow the path of Lord Hanuman and strengthen ourselves for everything that has to come. May be never fear the unknown.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 messages May the blessings of Lord Hanuman bring you strength, courage, and wisdom on this auspicious day. Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Hanuman guide you through life's challenges and grant you success and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Hanuman Jayanti! On this Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with the devotion and dedication of Lord Hanuman. May his spirit inspire you to achieve greatness. Sending you warm wishes for Hanuman Jayanti. May this day bring you joy, prosperity, and harmony in your life. Wishing you a joyful Hanuman Jayanti filled with devotion and spiritual growth. May Lord Hanuman’s blessings always be with you and your loved ones.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 quotes “Lord Ram gave Hanuman a quizzical look and said, "What are you, a monkey or a man?" Hanuman bowed his head reverently, folded his hands and said, "When I do not know who I am, I serve You and when I do know who I am, You and I are One.” ― Tulsidas, Ramcharitmanas “All gods have good points, just as have all priests. Personally, I attach much importance to Hanuman, and am kind to his people the great gray apes of the hills. One never knows when one may want a friend.” - Rudyard Kipling “Hanuman not only gives liberation, he also fulfills our beneficial desires.” - Krishna Das “Rama was not only on the lips of Hanuman. He was enthroned in his heart. He gave Hanuman exhaustless strength.” - Mahatma Gandhi “Every line of the Hanuman Chalisa is a Mahamantra.” - Neem Karoli Baba

