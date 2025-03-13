Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Happy Holi 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is hours away and the excitement for the grand festivities is building. As one of the most-awaited festival of cheer, love, and good vibes approaches, it's time to spread Holi wishes, messages and greetings.
According to Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 14, while Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13.
Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13
Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14
As per popular legend, when the demon king Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, his demoniac aunt Holika tricked Prahlad into sitting with her in a fire. However, Lord Vishnu emerged as Prahlad’s saviour while Holika was burned off in the fire. To celebrate departure of negativity and the arrival of positivity, this festival is celebrated and hence wishes delivering the similar message are sent to close and dear ones.
Short & sweet Holi wishes in English
High-quality Holi wallpapers & greeting images
On the main Holi day or Rangwali Holi, which is known by several names such as Dhulandi, Dhulendi, Dhuleti or Dhulheti, people celebrate with colours to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. The celebrations not only involve playful festivities with colours, but water guns and balloons form an integral part. as people immers themselves in colours, they enjoy special drinks and sweets called Gujiyas on this occasion.
This takes place the night before Holi, symbolising the victory of good over evil. It involves lighting a bonfire.
The festival is marked by joyous activities such as playing with coloured powders known as Gulaal, singing, dancing, and festive gatherings.
This is the main day of Holi, when people play with coloured powders (gulal) and water.
Use natural, plant-based colours.
Celebrate with flower petals instead of coloured powders, a gentle and fragrant alternative.
Here are some unique ideas to make Holi special:
Opt for organic and eco-friendly colours. These colors are not only safe for your skin but also protect the environment.
Invite friends and family for a Holi potluck where everyone brings a dish in vibrant colours.
Gather plain white shirts and dye them together with friends and family.
Set up a Holi dance party with a mix of traditional Bollywood songs and regional tunes.
-Use colours made from natural ingredients like turmeric (yellow), beetroot (red), spinach (green), and flower petals.
-Purchase herbal or organic colours
-Play "dry Holi" with powdered colours instead of water.
-Apply coconut oil or mustard oil to your hair and skin
-Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.
-Wear old clothes that you don't mind getting stained.
One of the most significant traditions of Holi is the Holika Dahan ceremony, which takes place on the eve of Holi. A bonfire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil.
On the day of Holi, people gather in open spaces and celebrate by throwing colours at each other.
Traditional Holi celebrations include singing folk songs and bhajans that recount the stories of Holi's origin, particularly tales of Lord Krishna and Radha.
A traditional drink called Thandai, often made with milk, almonds, and a variety of spices, is consumed during Holi celebrations. In some regions, it may also contain bhang (a form of cannabis)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.