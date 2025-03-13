Happy Holi 2025: Top wishes, messages, quotes and images to celebrate the festival of colours

Happy Holi 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is hours away and the excitement for the grand festivities is building. As one of the most-awaited festival of cheer, love, and good vibes approaches, it's time to spread Holi wishes, messages and greetings.

Introduction According to Drik Panchang, Holi will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 14, while Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14

Significance of Holi 2025 As per popular legend, when the demon king Hiranyakashipu tried to kill Prahlad, who was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, his demoniac aunt Holika tricked Prahlad into sitting with her in a fire. However, Lord Vishnu emerged as Prahlad’s saviour while Holika was burned off in the fire. To celebrate departure of negativity and the arrival of positivity, this festival is celebrated and hence wishes delivering the similar message are sent to close and dear ones.

Best Holi 2025 Wishes & Messages Let this Holi mark the beginning of new relationships and new happiness. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous year ahead!" Happy Holi! May this festival of colours fill your life with endless happiness and bring peace to your heart!" Celebrate the joy of colours and the happiness of being with family and friends. Wishing you a fun-filled Holi!" This Holi, let’s fill our lives with the bright hues of hope, the shades of love, and the glow of happiness. Enjoy every moment!" May the vibrant colours of Holi bring energy, enthusiasm, and excitement into your life. Have a joyous and lively celebration!" Wishing you a Holi filled with the sweetest memories, colourful moments, and the brightest smiles. Enjoy the festival of colours!" Holi 2025 wishes and greetings Holi is the time to celebrate friendship, love, and new beginnings. Wishing you a Holi as vibrant as your spirit 🌈💫 May this festival of colours brighten your life with joy, peace, and good fortune. Happy Holi to you and your loved ones! 🥰✨ Holi is not just about colours but about togetherness, love, and happiness. Have a colourful and safe Holi 🌸🌿 May the colours of Holi paint your life with happiness, laughter, and prosperity! Wishing you a joyful Holi 🌈🎊 Just like the colours of Holi, may your life be filled with endless joy and positivity! Have a fantastic Holi celebration 🥳🎨 Warm and joyful Holi greetings for friends, family, and colleagues May this Holi bring you vibrant colours of joy, love, and prosperity! Wishing you a happy and safe Holi🌸🎨✨ Let’s fill this Holi with sweet memories, endless laughter, and the brightest colours! Have a joyous and colourful Holi 🌈🥳 May your Holi be filled with bright hues of happiness, love, and good health. Wishing you and your family a wonderful festival of colours! 🌸💖 This Holi, let’s forget all grudges and embrace each other with warmth and love! Happy Holi to you and your family 🤗🌸 As you splash colours on your friends and family, may your life be filled with shades of happiness and success! Happy Holi🎉🎨 Short & sweet Holi wishes in English

Let’s celebrate Holi with enthusiasm, positivity, and lots of colours! Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Holi, my dear friend 🎉🌿 May the splashes of colour brighten your life with laughter, love, and unforgettable memories. Happy Holi to you and your family 🎨💖 Beautiful Holi 2025 Images & Wallpapers

Traditional Holi Rituals & Customs On the main Holi day or Rangwali Holi, which is known by several names such as Dhulandi, Dhulendi, Dhuleti or Dhulheti, people celebrate with colours to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. The celebrations not only involve playful festivities with colours, but water guns and balloons form an integral part. as people immers themselves in colours, they enjoy special drinks and sweets called Gujiyas on this occasion.

How to Celebrate Holi 2025? Holika Dahan: This takes place the night before Holi, symbolising the victory of good over evil. It involves lighting a bonfire.

The festival is marked by joyous activities such as playing with coloured powders known as Gulaal, singing, dancing, and festive gatherings.

Rangwali Holi: This is the main day of Holi, when people play with coloured powders (gulal) and water.

Eco-Friendly Holi: Use natural, plant-based colours.

Phoolon ki Holi: Celebrate with flower petals instead of coloured powders, a gentle and fragrant alternative.

Unique Ideas to Make Holi Special Here are some unique ideas to make Holi special:

Eco-friendly Colours Opt for organic and eco-friendly colours. These colors are not only safe for your skin but also protect the environment.

Holi-Themed Potluck Party Invite friends and family for a Holi potluck where everyone brings a dish in vibrant colours.

Dyeing Your Own Holi Shirts Gather plain white shirts and dye them together with friends and family.

Holi Dance Party with Traditional Music Set up a Holi dance party with a mix of traditional Bollywood songs and regional tunes.

Eco-friendly Holi celebrations

-Use colours made from natural ingredients like turmeric (yellow), beetroot (red), spinach (green), and flower petals.

-Purchase herbal or organic colours

-Play "dry Holi" with powdered colours instead of water.

Fun & Safe Ways to Enjoy Holi -Apply coconut oil or mustard oil to your hair and skin

-Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

-Wear old clothes that you don't mind getting stained.

Eco-Friendly Holi Celebration Tips Skip water balloons

Celebrate with flower petals

Opt for herbal, plant-based colours Traditional Holi Rituals & Customs Holika Dahan One of the most significant traditions of Holi is the Holika Dahan ceremony, which takes place on the eve of Holi. A bonfire is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil.

Applying Colours On the day of Holi, people gather in open spaces and celebrate by throwing colours at each other.

Bhajans and Folk Songs Traditional Holi celebrations include singing folk songs and bhajans that recount the stories of Holi's origin, particularly tales of Lord Krishna and Radha.