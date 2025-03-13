Happy Holika Dahan 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and it's time to send greetings. To celebrate Holika Dahan with friends and family with love, affection, pomp, vigour and enthusiasm, we bring specially curated wishes, messages and greetings for this day.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is an auspicious occasion for Hindus worldwide. This year, Choti Holi is being celebrated with on Thursday, March 13. As the legend goes, it was on this day that the demoness Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was burnt to ashes. This happened when Prahlad, a follower of Lord Vishnu, begged God to save him from the flames of Holika.

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and time Drik Panchang indicates that Holika Dahan muhurta, which will be during Pradosh with Bhadra, will be observed at 11:26 PM of March 13 till 12:30 AM of March 14.

Duration - 1 Hour 4 Minutes Bhadra Punchha - 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM

Meanwhile, Holi will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 14, while Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13, according to Drik Panchang.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14

Holika Dahan 2025: Wishes Given below are heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on Chhoti Holi.

Ignite the flames of hope, happiness, and harmony in your homes. Happy Choti Holi and Holika Dahan to all.

Wishing you a day filled with laughter, fun, and memorable moments with your loved ones. Happy Choti Holi!

Warm wishes to you and your family on Choti Holi! May the festival of colours brighten your life with positivity and good fortune.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Choti Holi! May your life be painted with the beautiful colours of happiness and prosperity.

May the vibrant colours of Choti Holi fill your life with joy and laughter. Wishing you a day full of fun and happiness!