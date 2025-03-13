Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Happy Holika Dahan 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and it's time to send greetings. To celebrate Holika Dahan with friends and family with love, affection, pomp, vigour and enthusiasm, we bring specially curated wishes, messages and greetings for this day.
Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is an auspicious occasion for Hindus worldwide. This year, Choti Holi is being celebrated with on Thursday, March 13. As the legend goes, it was on this day that the demoness Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was burnt to ashes. This happened when Prahlad, a follower of Lord Vishnu, begged God to save him from the flames of Holika.
Drik Panchang indicates that Holika Dahan muhurta, which will be during Pradosh with Bhadra, will be observed at 11:26 PM of March 13 till 12:30 AM of March 14.
Bhadra Punchha - 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM
Bhadra Mukha - 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM
Meanwhile, Holi will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 14, while Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13, according to Drik Panchang.
Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13
Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14
Given below are heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on Chhoti Holi.
On the first day of the two-day festivities, bonfires are lit after sunset during Holika Dahan Muhurat - known as Jalanewali Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Holika effigies will be set ablaze on March 13 as the sun sets, symbolising the departure of negativity and the arrival of positivity
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.