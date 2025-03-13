Happy Holika Dahan 2025: From date, time, wishes to rituals - All you need to know

Happy Holika Dahan 2025: Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and it's time to send greetings. To celebrate Holika Dahan with friends and family with love, affection, pomp, vigour and enthusiasm, we bring specially curated wishes, messages and greetings for this day.

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is an auspicious occasion for Hindus worldwide. This year, Choti Holi is being celebrated with on Thursday, March 13. As the legend goes, it was on this day that the demoness Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, was burnt to ashes. This happened when Prahlad, a follower of Lord Vishnu, begged God to save him from the flames of Holika.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sambhal predates Islam, says Yogi Adityanath ahead of Ramadan Friday prayers

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and time Drik Panchang indicates that Holika Dahan muhurta, which will be during Pradosh with Bhadra, will be observed at 11:26 PM of March 13 till 12:30 AM of March 14.

Duration - 1 Hour 4 Minutes Bhadra Punchha - 06:57 PM to 08:14 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 08:14 PM to 10:22 PM

Meanwhile, Holi will be celebrated this year on Friday, March 14, while Holika Dahan will be observed on Thursday, March 13, according to Drik Panchang.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14

Holika Dahan 2025: Wishes Given below are heartfelt wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on Chhoti Holi.

Ignite the flames of hope, happiness, and harmony in your homes. Happy Choti Holi and Holika Dahan to all.

Wishing you a day filled with laughter, fun, and memorable moments with your loved ones. Happy Choti Holi!

Warm wishes to you and your family on Choti Holi! May the festival of colours brighten your life with positivity and good fortune.

Wishing you a vibrant and joyful Choti Holi! May your life be painted with the beautiful colours of happiness and prosperity.

May the vibrant colours of Choti Holi fill your life with joy and laughter. Wishing you a day full of fun and happiness!

Advertisement

Sending you warm wishes on Choti Holi! May the playful spirit of this festival bring you closer to your loved ones and fill your heart with warmth.

Happy Choti Holi! May this festival bring you closer to your loved ones and create cherished memories to treasure forever.

May the festival of Choti Holi bring you peace, happiness, and countless blessings. Wishing you a colourful and joyous celebration!

On this auspicious occasion of Choti Holi, may your life be painted with the hues of love, peace, and prosperity.

As you splash colours of happiness and love, may your heart be filled with contentment and your days be filled with laughter. Happy Choti Holi!

I pray to Lord Narasimha that he blesses you and your family with all the good things in life. May your home be filled with happiness and laughter. Happy Choti Holi.

On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.

A splash of colors brings lots of happiness to you and your family, bring health and wealth. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi!

Holika Dahan and Choti Holi to you and your family. Many congratulations.

Chali Pichkari Uda Hai Gulaal, colour rainy blue, green, red, happy little Holi festival to you. Wishing you a very Happy Holi 2025!

The moon and the stars are hidden, the darkness has passed, seeing the sunshine golden, the world woke up, have a good day; pray a thousand, sending you a lot of love through this message.

May the fire of Holika burn all the evils of the mind, wishing you a very Happy Holika Dahan!

Burn all sorrows and pains a day before Holi, celebrate the festival of colours with new joy and new enthusiasm. Happy Holika Dahan 2025! Holika Dahan 2025: Ritual On the first day of the two-day festivities, bonfires are lit after sunset during Holika Dahan Muhurat - known as Jalanewali Holi, Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan. Holika effigies will be set ablaze on March 13 as the sun sets, symbolising the departure of negativity and the arrival of positivity