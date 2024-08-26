Happy Janmashtami 2024: 20 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna

  • Happy Janmashtami 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival this year marks the 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is being celebrated on August 26 this year. Here are some heartwarming wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.

Reported By Fareha Naaz
Published26 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Ashtami tithi began at 3:39 AM on August 26, according to Drik Panchang,
On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Ashtami tithi began at 3:39 AM on August 26, according to Drik Panchang,(PTI)

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Krishna Janmashtami, an important Hindu festival, is being celebrated today on August 26 with great fervour and enthusiasm. It marks 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

On this auspicious occasion, followers of Lord Krishna don new clothes and commemorate his life with devotional songs, plays, dance, prayers and more. Other rituals involve observing a fast, decorating homes and idols of Lord Krishna.

According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami tithi began at 3:39 AM on August 26 and will conclude at 2:19 AM on August 27. Meanwhile, Nishita puja timings are from 11:26 PM on August 26 till 12:11 AM on August 27.

Here are some heartwarming wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.

  • May the lord guide you to success and happiness. Have a great Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Janmashtami 2024
  • Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the lord steal all your worries and replace them with satisfaction and happiness.
  • On this day, the lord was born and since then, he has always fought the darkness with the light. Let’s worship and celebrate the valour of lord Krishna today!

Happy Janmashtami 2024
  • Trust in lord Krishna will take us from the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!
  • “You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna.” ― Swami Vivekananda

Happy Janmashtami 2024

Happy Janmashtami 2024
  • “If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not goal.” ― Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita
  • “The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. It is only mediocre people who are born in their time.” - Osho

 

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

  • "Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita
  • "The soul can never be cut to pieces by any weapon, nor burned by fire, nor moistened by water, nor withered by the wind." - Lord Krishna
  • "Wherever there is Krishna, the master of all mystics, and wherever there is Arjuna, the supreme archer, there will also certainly be opulence, victory, extraordinary power, and morality." - Srila Prabhupada, Bhagavad Gita 18.78
  • "You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of the work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward, nor should you long for inaction." - Lord Krishna
  • "It is better to perform one’s own duties imperfectly than to master the duties of another. By fulfilling the obligations one is born with, a person never comes to grief." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita

  • "Experience cold or heat, pleasure, or pain. These experiences are fleeting; they come and go. Bear them patiently." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita
  • "Do everything you have to do, but not with greed, not with ego, not with lust, not with envy but with love, compassion, humility and devotion." - Lord Krishna

First Published:26 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
