Happy Janmashtami 2024: 20 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate birth of Lord Krishna

Happy Janmashtami 2024: Krishna Janmashtami, an important Hindu festival, is being celebrated today on August 26 with great fervour and enthusiasm. It marks 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.
On this auspicious occasion, followers of Lord Krishna don new clothes and commemorate his life with devotional songs, plays, dance, prayers and more. Other rituals involve observing a fast, decorating homes and idols of Lord Krishna.
According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami tithi began at 3:39 AM on August 26 and will conclude at 2:19 AM on August 27. Meanwhile, Nishita puja timings are from 11:26 PM on August 26 till 12:11 AM on August 27.
Here are some heartwarming wishes, WhatsApp messages, status, images and GIFs to celebrate the festival with your loved ones.
