Happy Lohri 2025: The annual harvest festival of Lohri will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, this year. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with pom and fervour in the Northern region of India, especially in Punjab.
The festival marks the harvest of rabi crops and is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. Devotees offer prayer to Agni (fire) and the Sun god for abundant crops in the coming harvest season. The occasion is celebrated with special feasts, including snacks like peanuts, gajak, sesame laddoos, and more.
For those celebrating Lohri this year with their family, we have compiled a list of best wishes, greetings, images, and messages that you can share with your loved ones.
1. When is Lohri 2025?
Lohri 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, January 13.
2. What is Lohri?
Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival that marks the end of winter and celebrates the onset of harvest season.
3. Why is Lohri celebrated?
Lohri is celebrated to seek blessings for prosperity and happiness and honour the winter harvest.
4. What is the significance of the Lohri bonfire?
The bonfire is an integral element of Lohri celebrations which symbolises warmth and prosperity.
