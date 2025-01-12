Happy Lohri 2025: The special time of the year is here when people gather together with their family and friends and celebrate the day of warmth and harvest. It is slated to be celebrated on January 13.

Happy Lohri 2025: The annual harvest festival of Lohri will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, this year. This auspicious occasion is celebrated with pom and fervour in the Northern region of India, especially in Punjab.

What is Lohri and why is it Celebrated? The festival marks the harvest of rabi crops and is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. Devotees offer prayer to Agni (fire) and the Sun god for abundant crops in the coming harvest season. The occasion is celebrated with special feasts, including snacks like peanuts, gajak, sesame laddoos, and more.

How is Lohri Celebrated? Bonfire: Families gather around a bonfire mark the celebrations by offering sesame seeds, jaggery and popcorn in the fire. Songs and dance: Traditional Punjabi songs, Bhangra, and Gidda are performed to celebrate the occasion. Festive Foods: People relish popular dishes like sarson da saag and makki di roti on this occasion. Share Lohri wishes: Send warm wishes, quotes, and images to their loved ones to spread happiness. For those celebrating Lohri this year with their family, we have compiled a list of best wishes, greetings, images, and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Lohri 2025 Wishes and Images Spread the message of happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of excitement and joy. I wish you all a very Happy Lohri!

Sending the warmest wishes of Lohri to you and your family! May almighty keep showering his blessings upon you. Have lots of sweets in the warmth of a bonfire.

Wishing this harvest season lights up your face with a bright smile, and you enjoy the year with a bang. Happy Lohri!

Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Lohri!

May the Lohri fire burn away all your sadness and brighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever. Happy Lohri!

I hope your year is just as colourful and joyful as the festival of Lohri. Wish you a very happy Lohri!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewri, gajak and moongfali and spread happiness all around. Happy Lohri!

May this Lohri bring lots of laughter, happiness, prosperity, and success to your home. Happy Lohri!

May you sing and dance during this festival of Lohri as it spreads happiness and warmth all over. Keep up with the high spirits of the festival. Happy Lohri!

On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you receive all the joy and peace in the world. Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Happy Lohri from me and mine to you and yours. Have a great year ahead. Happy Lohri 2025 Quotes “You must give to get, you must sow the seed, before you can reap the harvest." – Unknown

“The more you harvest, the quicker and easier it becomes" ― Charles Dowding, Charles Dowding's Skills for Growing

“What are you planting today to harvest tomorrow?" ― Lailah Gifty Akita

"Feed the soil, not your plants." ― Charles Dowding, Charles Dowding's Skills for Growing Happy Lohri 2025 GIFs to Share

FAQs About Lohri 2025 1. When is Lohri 2025?

Lohri 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, January 13.

2. What is Lohri?

Lohri is a Punjabi harvest festival that marks the end of winter and celebrates the onset of harvest season.

3. Why is Lohri celebrated?

Lohri is celebrated to seek blessings for prosperity and happiness and honour the winter harvest.

4. What is the significance of the Lohri bonfire?