UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished for peace and progress in the new year.

Beautiful fireworks light up the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai on January 1st, as the world joyfully welcomed 2024. Also Read: New Year 2024: From Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, here's how the beginning of the year was marked across India Ahead of the New Year, The Dubai Media Office also gave a sneak peek at the 10 months of planning and hard work that went into making the celebrations possible. As the New Year ringed in, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished and prayed for peace and progress for all. In a tweet on X, he wrote, “As we welcome the new year, let us stand united and pray for peace and progress for all people in the UAE, region, and world."

In Abu Dhabi, trucks, heavy vehicles and buses transporting labourers were banned from Abu Dhabi roads on New Year's Eve, the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre had announced.

"This includes Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge," the Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police added, noting that the ban would be implemented from 7 am on Sunday, December 31, 2023, until 7 am on Monday, January 1, 2024.

"Exemptions from the ban include vehicles from public cleaning companies and logistical support," added the Traffic and Patrols Directorate.

Speaking of New Year celebration in other countries, In Australia, more than 1 million people watched a pyrotechnic display centered around Sydney’s famous Opera House and harbor bridge — a number of spectators equivalent to one in five of the city’s residents.

In New York, people lined up early to nab a spot in Times Square for the midnight ball drop. Officials and party organizers said they were prepared to keep tens of thousands of revelers safe in the heart of Manhattan, as the city has seen near-daily protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas war.

China celebrated relatively quietly, with most major cities banning fireworks over safety and pollution concerns. Still, people gathered and performers danced in colorful costumes in Beijing, while a crowd released wish balloons in Chongqing. During his New Year address, President Xi Jinping said the country would focus on building momentum for economic recovery in 2024 and pledged China would “surely be reunified" with Taiwan.

In India, thousands of revelers from the financial hub of Mumbai watched the sun set over the Arabian Sea. Fireworks in New Delhi raised concerns that the capital — already infamous for its poor air quality — would be blanketed by a toxic haze on the first morning of the new year.

