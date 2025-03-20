Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Happy Nowruz 2025: Nowruz, meaning 'new day' in Persian, is a 3,000-year-old spring festival celebrated globally. Originating from Zoroastrianism, it marks the start of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, occurring between March 19 and 21. This year, Nowruz - Persian New Year, is being celebrated on March 20.
The festival is typically observed in countries along the ancient Silk Roads, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan with a lot of festivities.
