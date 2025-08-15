Happy Parsi New Year 2025: 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, images to send to your loved ones on Nowruz

What is Parsi New Year? The Parsi New Year, also referred to as Navroz or Jamshedi Navroz or Nowruz, is observed according to the Shahenshahi calendar, which is used by the Parsi community. This calendar does not account for leap years, causing the festival to drift approximately 200 days forward, placing it in July or August instead of the traditional spring equinox.

‘Nav’ refers to new, and ‘Roz’ means for the day, this literally translates to ‘new day’.

When is Parsi New Year? Parsi New Year falls on Friday, August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day.

How is Parsi New Year celebrated? Celebrations are marked by cleansing and decorating homes, visiting the fire temple (Agiary) for prayers, and feasting on traditional Parsi dishes like Patra ni Machhi, Sali Boti, Berry Pulao, Prawn Patio, and Falooda. The day before, known as Pateti, is dedicated to reflection and repentance. It’s observed as a restricted (optional) holiday in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Happy Parsi New Year Wishes Wishing you joy, peace, and prosperity this season. Happy Nowruz!

May the year ahead be filled with blessings and laughter. Happy Parsi New Year!

Sending love and light to you and your family. Happy Nowruz!

May every day of the new year bring you happiness. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you a year as bright as spring blossoms. Happy Nowruz!

May this new year bring peace to your heart and success to your life. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you health, happiness, and harmony. Happy Nowruz!

Here’s to new beginnings and cherished memories. Happy Parsi New Year!

May the spirit of Nowruz fill your home with joy. Happy Nowruz!

Let this Parsi New Year be the start of great achievements. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you love that grows and dreams that soar. Happy Nowruz!

May each day of the new year shine brighter than the last. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you prosperity in every step you take. Happy Nowruz!

May your heart be light and your days be bright. Happy Parsi New Year!

Here’s to happiness, hope, and new horizons. Happy Nowruz!

May the new year bless you with peace and fulfillment. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you a spring full of love and a year full of blessings. Happy Nowruz!

May this year be as special as you are. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you joy that knows no bounds. Happy Nowruz!

May success follow you in every direction. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you a Nowruz filled with new opportunities and endless joy. Happy Nowruz!

May this Parsi New Year mark the beginning of your best chapter yet. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you fresh starts and sweet memories. Happy Nowruz!

May happiness bloom in your life like spring flowers. Happy Parsi New Year!

Here’s to dreams fulfilled and goals achieved. Happy Nowruz!

May this year bring peace, prosperity, and love. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you sunshine, smiles, and endless blessings. Happy Nowruz!

May the Parsi New Year be the gateway to your happiest days. Happy Parsi New Year!

Here’s to new adventures and golden moments. Happy Nowruz!

May every step you take this year be towards success. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you harmony in heart and home. Happy Nowruz!

May this year bring warmth to your soul. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you courage to chase your dreams. Happy Nowruz!

May the Parsi New Year shower you with countless joys. Happy Parsi New Year!

Here’s to good health, great friends, and lasting happiness. Happy Nowruz!

May every sunrise bring hope and every sunset bring peace. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you a Nowruz full of laughter and light. Happy Nowruz!

May the blessings of the Parsi New Year stay with you all year long. Happy Parsi New Year!

Here’s to beautiful moments and cherished memories. Happy Nowruz!

May your home be filled with love and laughter. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you all the colours of joy this Nowruz. Happy Nowruz!

May this year be rich in kindness and success. Happy Parsi New Year!

Here’s to a year of hope, peace, and prosperity. Happy Nowruz!

May the Parsi New Year inspire you to reach greater heights. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you love that multiplies and worries that vanish. Happy Nowruz!

May this Parsi New Year bless you with endless joy and health. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you a Nowruz filled with fresh starts and happy hearts. Happy Nowruz!

May this Parsi New Year open doors to exciting journeys. Happy Parsi New Year!

Wishing you dreams that come true and smiles that last forever. Happy Nowruz!