Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: Top wishes, messages, quotes and images to celebrate ‘Bengali New Year’

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Commonly known as the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15, Tuesday.
Celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam, the spring harvest festival is known by several names. Tamil New Year or Puthandu, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, Vishu and Bihu - all refer to conclusion of spring harvest season.
The day marks the end of spring harvest season and is celebrated as the first day of the Bengali calendar.
Pohela Boishakh will celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, according to Drik Panchang while the moment of Sankranti will be observed at 03:30 AM on April 14, Monday.
On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh festival, devotees feast on the popular serving “panta bhat” with fried Ilish slice, supplemented with dried fish (Shutki), pickles (Achar), dal, green chillies and onion.
On this day, people wake up early, get dressed and wear new clothes to offer morning prayer to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for a happy and prosperous year ahead. Music, dance, and colourful processions line-up the streets as families relish traditional meals with sweets like Rasgulla and Sondesh.
