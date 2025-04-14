Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: Top wishes, messages, quotes and images to celebrate ‘Bengali New Year’

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Commonly known as the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15, Tuesday.

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Introduction Celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour across West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam, the spring harvest festival is known by several names. Tamil New Year or Puthandu, Baisakhi or Vaisakhi, Vishu and Bihu - all refer to conclusion of spring harvest season.

Meaning of Pohela Boishakh: Understanding the Cultural Significance The day marks the end of spring harvest season and is celebrated as the first day of the Bengali calendar.

Pohela Boishakh 2025: Date and time Pohela Boishakh will celebrated on Tuesday, April 15, according to Drik Panchang while the moment of Sankranti will be observed at 03:30 AM on April 14, Monday.

How to Celebrate Pohela Boishakh: Traditions and Customs On the occasion of Pohela Boishakh festival, devotees feast on the popular serving “panta bhat” with fried Ilish slice, supplemented with dried fish (Shutki), pickles (Achar), dal, green chillies and onion.

On this day, people wake up early, get dressed and wear new clothes to offer morning prayer to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for a happy and prosperous year ahead. Music, dance, and colourful processions line-up the streets as families relish traditional meals with sweets like Rasgulla and Sondesh.

Best Wishes for Pohela Boishakh: Heartfelt messages to share Let this Bengali New Year be a fresh chapter filled with blessings and joy. Happy Bengali New Year!

May this Pohela Boishakh bring peace, prosperity, and grace into your life. Shubho Noboborsho!

May your home be filled with light, joy and festive flavours. Happy Bengali New Year!

Wishing you a vibrant Pohela Boishakh rooted in culture, love, peace and tradition. Shubho Noboborsho!

Wishing you a vibrant Pohela Boishakh rooted in culture, love, peace and tradition. Shubho Noboborsho!

Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family. May this year bring happiness and prosperity!

May your New Year be as sweet as the rasogulla. Happy Poila Baisakh, my dear friend.

Happy Pohela Boishakh . May darkness leave and happiness prevail in your life.

Happy Pohela Boishakh. Let's welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds.

. Let’s welcome this New Year with open hearts and minds. I pray to god that all your troubles get over and the path to success and happiness start with this new year. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Let's welcome the year which is fresh and new, let’s cherish each moment it beholds, let's celebrate this blissful new year. Shubo Nobo Barsho.

May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho to you and your loved ones.

May this Pohela Boishakh bring good news to you. Have a great day and a great year ahead.

Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!

Happiness, prosperity, peace, joy and laughter will soon replace all that is bothering you. May today be the start of a happy life. Shubho Nobo Borsho.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: Devotees participate in a religious procession religious procession as part of the Shiva Gajan festival celebrations in West Bengal’s Murshidabad on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh.

Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025: Devotees participate in a religious procession as part of the Shiva Gajan festival celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata on the occasion of Pohela Boishakh.

