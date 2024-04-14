Happy Puthandu 2024: Tamil New Year wishes, messages and greetings to share with your loved ones today
Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil month Chittirai and hence the beginning of the year of the Tamil calendar. Check out these specially curated wishes, greetings and messages here
Tamil New Year, commonly known as Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu is celebrated with pomp, enthusiasm, and vigour across the world, especially by the Tamil community.
