Happy Raksha Bandhan 2024: 20 wishes, WhatsApp messages, statuses, images and GIFs to share with your siblings

Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating sibling love is being celebrated on August 19 this year. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers prosperous and healthy life and tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists. Other rituals include exchange of gifts, enjoying savoury dishes and sweets, wearing new traditional clothes, and more. Raksha Bandhan is the perfect occasion to wish and celebrate the special bond between siblings.
Here are some Wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages and gifs that beautifully mark sibling dynamics and can make your celebration even more meaningful:
