Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating sibling love is being celebrated on August 19 this year. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers prosperous and healthy life and tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists. Other rituals include exchange of gifts, enjoying savoury dishes and sweets, wearing new traditional clothes, and more. Raksha Bandhan is the perfect occasion to wish and celebrate the special bond between siblings.
Here are some Wishes, images, greetings, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages and gifs that beautifully mark sibling dynamics and can make your celebration even more meaningful:
- Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sweetest and caring sibling. I wish for your happiness and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi this year.
- I pray for my brother to have peace, good health, happiness and all the best things in life today and always. Happy Rakhi, bhai.
- You always protected me from danger and looked after me when I was crying. If superheroes were real, you would be one. Thank you, big brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- On this wonderful occasion, I want to celebrate the bond of love that we have always shared with all my heart. Wish you a happy and prosperous Rakhi.
- Thanks for being such a wonderful brother. You were always my best friend, looking out for me and making sure the path I travelled was smooth. Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhai.
- You are the most special person in my life, and I pray that all your dreams come true. May you always be happy and healthy! Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- You irritate me, make me laugh, love me unconditionally, and always pamper me. I feel so lucky to have you in my life. Thank you for being in my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- I am so blessed to have a sister as loving, kind, caring, and cute as you. You have fulfilled every wish of mine. I'll be waiting for my gifts. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- I have the loveliest and sweetest sister in this world. Thanks for being the best and coolest one! I can never imagine my life without you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- May our bond grow stronger each day, and our love for each other bloom always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- Dear bro, I love you to the moon and back. You may annoy me a lot, but I'd rather it be you than anyone else. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- Happy Raksha Bandhan, Didi. You are the best sister in this world. I hope our bond only grows stronger with each passing day.
- No matter how far we are, our bond remains unbreakable. Sending you lots of love on this Raksha Bandhan.
- Dear sister, you were there for me in the bad times and the good times. Thank you for being the best. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
- Wishing my wonderful brother a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and success.
- Sister, you have always been my role model since the beginning. May our bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
