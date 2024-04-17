Happy Ram Navami 2024: Wishes and greetings to share as WhatsApp status, Facebook messages, SMS with your loved ones
Happy Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. Mint brings you some wishes, messages and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on various social media platforms.
Happy Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus which falls on the ninth day of in the Chaitra month, the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.