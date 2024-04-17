Happy Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day holds special significance among Hindus which falls on the ninth day of in the Chaitra month, the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hindu festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with vigour, fervour, pomp and enthusiasm across the country that marks nine-day festivities. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga and observe fast. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine-day festivities. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri.

Lord Ram is considered the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology and is known for his virtuous nature and good conduct who strives for good over evil. The Ramayana and Mahabharata, both epics state the story of the birth of Lord Rama.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Mint brings you some wishes, messages and greetings that you can share with your loved ones on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and more.

I hope that Lord Rama bestows happiness and prosperity in your life and brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

May God bless you and your family with all the good in the world and the best of health. Happy Ram Navami.

This Ram Navami, may Lord Ram shower you with his blessings, love and care. I wish you and your family a very Happy Ram Navami.

May this auspicious day brighten your life with happiness, wealth, joy and health. Happy Ram Navami!

Let this festival remind you to be positive and hopeful because good always triumphs over evil. Happy Ram Navami. May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony to your life. Happy Ram Navami.

On this holy occasion of Ram Navami, I wish that the blessings of Lord Ram be with you. Your heart and home be full of happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

May the almighty bless you and your family with peace, happiness, prosperity, and contentment today. Happy Ram Navami. May the divine grace of Lord Rama always be with you and your family. I wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

With the gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, may happiness and contentment fill your life. I wish you a Happy Ram Navami.

