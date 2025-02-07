Happy Rose Day 2025: 20 wishes, GIFs, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images to share with your loved ones on February 7

Happy Rose Day 2025: As Valentines week has set off, it is time to celebrate the first day with Rose Day. To express their feelings of love, couples exchange red roses on this day, which symbolise love. While yellow roses signify friendship, and pink roses are a symbol of admiration.

Rose day, which marks the beginning of the Valentines week, is the celebration of love, life, zeal and passion. Lovers express their affection towards their beloved in several ways on this day. We have curated list of wishes, images and quotes that you can shared with your loved ones on this special day.

Happy Rose Day wishes, quotes and messages Life is full of thorns; but with you beside me, it's just a garden of roses. Happy Rose Day!

"True love is like little roses, sweet, fragrant in small doses." - Ana Claudia Antunes.

May the zeal, passion and the immense love for life stay with you forever. Happy Rose Day.

Every rose speaks of love, and today I hope it whispers my feelings for you!

A special rose for a special person—will you accept my love?

I hope this rose makes your day as lovely as you make mine!

Sending a rose to someone as sweet and charming as you. Happy Rose Day!

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace." - Jimi Hendrix

This Rose Day, I promise to stay by you, through sickness and happiness, and everything in between.

"The red rose whispers of passion, and the white rose breathes of love; O, the red rose is a falcon, and the white rose is a dove." - John Boyle O'Reilly.

"Won’t you come into the garden? I would like my roses to see you." – Richard Brinsley Sheridan.

Roses may wither, but my love and passion for you is immortal. Happy Rose Day. Have a beautiful day ahead.

"Life is a flower of which love is the honey." - Victor Hugo.

With this rose, I announce that from today, my heart belongs to you. Happy Rose Day!

This Rose Day, I wish that you have a life as beautiful as the roses.

"It’s the time you spent on your rose that makes her so important." - Antoine De Saint Exupéry.

To my beloved, who made my life a garden of roses after coming into it. Happy Rose Day.

With you around, my heart beats faster and my smile gets bigger. Happy Rose Day to the one who made my life so beautiful.

Happy Rose Day images

Happy Rose Day 2025

Happy Rose Day 2025

Happy Rose Day 2025

Happy Rose Day 2025

Happy Rose Day GIFS

