Happy Teachers' Day 2024: India celebrates National Teachers' Day every year on September 5 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. As a tribute to the first Vice-President and the second President of India, the country commemorates the great philosopher, scholar and educationist on this day.
Teachers' Day is celebrated on different dates across the globe. Meanwhile, World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5. The day is dedicated to our mentors who transform, shape, mould, and enrich young human beings to become better people and face life obstacles. The day is celebrated across the country enthusiastically by students who present their teachers with flowers, gifts cards and organise events to honour their mentors.
Here is a list of wishes, messages, greetings, GIFs, messages, quotes and images for you to share with your teachers on this day to make it special and memorable.
