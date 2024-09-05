Happy Teachers' Day 2024: India celebrates National Teachers' Day every year on September 5 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. As a tribute to the first Vice-President and the second President of India, the country commemorates the great philosopher, scholar and educationist on this day.

Teachers' Day is celebrated on different dates across the globe. Meanwhile, World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5. The day is dedicated to our mentors who transform, shape, mould, and enrich young human beings to become better people and face life obstacles. The day is celebrated across the country enthusiastically by students who present their teachers with flowers, gifts cards and organise events to honour their mentors.

Here is a list of wishes, messages, greetings, GIFs, messages, quotes and images for you to share with your teachers on this day to make it special and memorable.

If parents give us life, teachers teach us how to harness life to the fullest. To all the hard-working teachers in the world, Happy Teachers' Day.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2024

Today I celebrate you for being selfless, devoted, hardworking, and the wisest person in the classroom. I am grateful to be your student. Happy Teacher's Day.

Without you, we would have been lost. Thank you, teacher, for guiding us, inspiring us, and making us what we are today. Happy Teachers' Day.

You have the special power of inspiring young people like me. We need more teachers like you in our lives. Happy Teachers' Day to you.

Your teachings will never be erased from my mind. Happy Teachers' Day!

You gave us all the reasons to dream big and all the resources to achieve it. You are a blessing in our life. Happy Teachers' Day.

Through hard work and dedication, a teacher makes this world a better place. Happy Teachers' Day.

Good teachers are hard to find, and we were really lucky to have you as our teacher. Happy Teachers' Day.

You have helped in shaping me into the person I am today, and for that, I will always be thankful! Happy Teachers' Day.

Words will fall short of describing your contribution to my life. May God grant you good health so that you can continue to teach for a long time. Happy Teachers' Day. Quotes It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. - Albert Einstein

One looks back with appreciation to the brilliant teachers, but with gratitude to those who touched our human feelings. The curriculum is so much necessary raw material, but warmth is the vital element for the growing plant and for the soul of the child. - Carl Jung