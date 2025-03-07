Happy Women’s Day 2025: Top 50 wishes, quotes, and images to share with friends and family

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world every year on March 8. It is a day of celebration, cherishing women's accomplishment while at the same time nurturing gender equality and reflecting upon the challenges that lay ahead.
On the occasion of International Women's Day PM Modi will hand over his social media accounts to a select group for a day. Through this move, inspiring women will be able to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.
International Women’s Day is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and achievements of women around the globe.
The theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”. It raises a call against systemic barriers that hold back progress for women and girls globally and urges for immediate action.
The origin of International Women's Day can be traced back to1909 when first celebrations took place in US to mark the day. Overtime, International Women's Day became globally recognised as demand for women's rights and equality strengthened. The day serves as a platform to discuss gender disparities and promote women empowerment.
1. “The future of our world is only as bright as the future of our girls.”- Michelle Obama
2. “We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” - Malala Yousafzai
3. 'Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim.' –Nora Ephron
4. 'Well-behaved women rarely make history.'- Eleanor Roosevelt
5. "I stand on the sacrifices of a million women before me thinking what can I do to make this mountain taller so the women after me can see farther - legacy” - Rupi Kaur
2. “One is not born, but rather becomes, a woman.”
– Simone de Beauvoir, Renowned Feminist
3. I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. – Audre Lorde
4. “A woman is like a flower, Bright and full of grace, She stands in the garden of life, With strength to embrace.” -Emily Dickinson.
5. “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” - Maya Angelou's
6. "Women are always saying, 'We can do anything that men can do.' But men should be saying, 'We can do anything that women can do." - Gloria Steinem
One could participate in a charity event by joining local charities supporting women's causes and participate in fundraising events. Another way to celebrate Women’s Day is by providing free health check-ups, putting up workshops or selling women friendly items at subsidised rates such as sanitary napkins.
There are number of ways to make this occasion special, one could be to make a plan for a fun outing with girl gang. Another possibly way is making your mother feel special by treating her with some gifts or relishing food together. The most underrated but important is pampering yourself.