'Har Har Mahadev’ chants echo as PM Modi arrives for key NDA meet | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome on Tuesday at a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He was greeted with thunderous applause and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' following the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, as shown in a video shared by news agency ANI. Modi was felicitated by MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday for the success of Operation Sindoor during the NDA parliamentary party meeting held at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi.

This key meeting comes amid an ongoing deadlock in Parliament, with opposition parties demanding a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and calling for its withdrawal.

The meeting witnessed thunderous applause and chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' in celebration of the success of both Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev.

Prominent NDA leaders—including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut—were in attendance, representing both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, opposition protests disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha, preventing discussion on the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Separately, leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet at 10 AM on Tuesday in the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, also located in the Parliament Library Building. Following the meeting, alliance MPs will stage a protest at 10:30 AM in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament. The demonstration, held under the slogan "Our vote, our right, our fight", will oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Lok Sabha will begin Tuesday's session with obituary references for former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.