Harassment Toward Women Surges Online After Election Day

(Bloomberg) -- Online abuse, harassment and hate toward women has soared in the days since the US election, with phrases like “your body, my choice” and “get back to the kitchen” exploding on platforms like X and and TikTok, according to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

Donald Trump’s election victory against Vice President Kamala Harris this week has emboldened influencers from the ‘Manosphere,’ or interconnected misogynistic online communities, who see his election win as a rebuke of reproductive rights and gender equality, said ISD, a nonprofit that advocates policies to fight extremism.

The manosphere “appear to be using the election results as a permission structure to more overtly and aggressively espouse narratives about curbing women’s rights,” ISD said.

Phrases such as “your body, my choice,” promoted by White nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes, saw a 4,600% increase on Nov. 6, ISD said. Posts calling for repealing the 19th Amendment, which gave White women the right to vote in the US about a century ago, surged 663% compared to the previous week.

There were also signs that harassment extended into real life, in schools and university campuses. Young girls and parents have been sharing instances where “your body, my choice” were being directed at girls or being chanted by young boys in classes, ISD said.

ISD examined platforms including X, forums, blogs, Reddit and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6. The new surge in harassment is “more than just a continuation of misogynist trends that ISD documented in both the run-up to this election and in the aftermath of previous cycles including 2020 and 2022.”

