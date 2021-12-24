Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all formats International cricket. The famous off-spinner had a long cricketing career of 23 years. He posted a YouTube video on his retirement in which he had elaborated on his plans in the past and future. He also took Twitter to announce his retirement from international cricket. Popularly known as Turbanator, he played in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20s for Team India in his career.

He has been associated with Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders under the IPL tournament.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful,"wrote Harbhajan Singh on his Twitter profile.

He thanked his teammates, coaches, parents, sisters for his successful career.

Harbhajan Singh was the first Indian cricketer to take a hat-trick in Test Cricket. It was against Australia is Kolkata. He went on to pick 32 wickets in that series against the visiting team.

Singh was also the part of Team India that won T20 World Cup in 2007 and ICC ODI World Cup in 2011.

