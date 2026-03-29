'Never wrestle with a pig…' - Harbhajan Singh fires back at troll accusing him of jealousy towards Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lost his cool on social media on Sunday after a fan accused him of being jealous of Ravichandran Ashwin. The heated exchange happened after Ashwin made his much-awaited Hindi commentary debut in the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru.

Harbhajan, who is also part of the star-studded Hindi commentary panel this season, hit back strongly at the troll, using a sharp English proverb as his final punch. The incident quickly went viral and sparked fresh debate among cricket fans about the ongoing commentary row.

How the social media battle started The trouble began when an X account named ‘Homie’ targeted Harbhajan Singh along with fellow commentators Navjot Singh Sidhu and Virender Sehwag. The user shared a photo collage placing West Indies great Ian Bishop above the Indian trio and wrote, "Caribbean hoke bhi Indian players ko in teeno se zyada janta hu (Despite being a Caribbean, I know Indian players better than these three)," was the text on the picture, along with a caption which read, “Ian Bishop is more Indian than these chapri Hindi commentators.”

Harbhajan responded without hesitation: “The elephant walks through the market. Dogs bark a thousand times. Get out of here, Tomy. Not Homie.”

The troll continued the attack, directly accusing Harbhajan of professional jealousy. He wrote, “Ashwin se jealousy tera career kha gayi ab commentary pe dhyan de warna yaha se bhi retire hona padega. Turbanator nahi commentary ke liye ‘t*rror’ hai tu. (Your jealousy against Ashwin ruined your career. Now focus on commentary, or you'll have to retire from here too. You're not a "Turbanator," but a "t*rror" for commentary).”

Harbhajan replied again: “Dogs can't digest ghee, and a loser like you will not be able to digest my answer. Get lost, Tommy.”

Harbhajan Singh’s strongest reply becomes the talking point When the troll mocked him further by saying “Then why are you drinking ghee, and stop barking...”, Harbhajan Singh delivered his most powerful response of the day.

“This is a good English proverb. That applies to you. If you don't get it, go ahead and take help from your paid army. Get lost now. And yeah, go ahead and tweet from your real face and ID, you coward,” he posted.

In the same reply, Harbhajan quoted the famous proverb: “I learned long ago, never wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides, the pig likes it.”

The veteran cricketer’s witty yet firm stand quickly gained attention across platforms. Many fans praised him for not staying silent against online abuse, while others suggested he should ignore such comments and focus on his commentary work.

Background of the IPL 2026 commentary row Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from IPL cricket after the 2025 season, made his Hindi commentary debut during the first match of the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

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