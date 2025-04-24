Hardik Pandya trolled for ‘talking’ during Pahalgam victims tribute: ‘Can be a good cricketer but not citizen’: | Video

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya faced huge backlash after he was “talking and laughing” during a one-minute silence in solidarity with Pahalgam terrorist attack victims before playing against SRH on Wednesday. Netizens pointed out that it was “shameful” for him to do so and expressed utter shock after watching it.

Netizens react

“Hardik pandya This is how you behave on silance (sic) of 1 min for the people died in attack.. Keep talking and laughing. Shameful yarr.. You can be good cricketer but not a good or responsible citizen of india. #PahalgamTerroristAttack (sic),” one of the users said. Another said, “He is like this only senseless and shameless most selfish person (sic).” “Hardik pandya i have so much respect for you, but that's how you behave in moment of silence? Continuously kept on talking and laughing (sic).” “Hardik Pandya was laughing and talking during that moment of silence. It's not a joke Hardik Pandya. 😡💔 (sic)” were some other comments made.