Hariyali Teej 2024: From date, muhurat time, significance to celebrations- all you need to know about Shraavana Teej

Hariyali Teej 2024: This auspicious Hindu festival, also known as Shraavana Teej, is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. It will be celebrated on August 7 this year.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published6 Aug 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Hariyali Teej 2024: The monsoon festival will be celebrated on August 7 this year. On this day married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands.
Hariyali Teej 2024: The monsoon festival will be celebrated on August 7 this year. On this day married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands.(Raminder Pal Singh)

Hariyali Teej 2024: The vibrant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated during the monsoon season falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This day commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

It is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm, especially across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. However, the celebrations and traditions vary in different regions across India. On this day, married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Early deals for Prime members at midnight

Date and time

It is typically observed two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya and this year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, as per the Gregorian calendar.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Save big on these early deals

The muhurat timings are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: August 6, 2024 (Tuesday) 07: 52 PM

Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) 10:05 PM

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival countdown: Amazing deals on the best electronics

History

On this day, Lord Shiva is believed to haveaccepted Parvati as his consort. As per legend, goddess Parvati spent 107 births in Shiva's penance. Thus, after Devi Parvati's 108th birth, the goddess could finally win over Lord Shiva and came to be known as ‘Teej Mata’. Parvati is believed to have married Shiva on her 108th birthday during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan.

Parvati travelled to the Himalayas to symbolise unwavering love and made a Shiva Lingam from the sand. Lord Shiva granted her wish after considering Parvati's sincere fasting and rituals. He was moved by her devotion and accepted her as his wife. The goddess renounced worldly ties and lived on dry leaves in her past lives to win Shiva's love. However, Lord Shiva remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Deals revealed for Prime members

Celebrations

On this day, women fast and perform rituals to seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for marital happiness, prosperity, and well-being. Traditionally, they wear green clothes and jewellery and participate in swinging ceremonies decorated with flowers.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 09:41 AM IST
HomeNewsHariyali Teej 2024: From date, muhurat time, significance to celebrations- all you need to know about Shraavana Teej

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.00
    09:42 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.47%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.65
    09:42 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    7.55 (2.6%)

    Tata Motors

    1,041.80
    09:42 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    25.15 (2.47%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    315.35
    09:42 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.2 (1.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    802.15
    09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    53.55 (7.15%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    10,011.90
    09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    575.55 (6.1%)

    Brigade Enterprises

    1,186.10
    09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    61.7 (5.49%)

    Godrej Properties

    2,982.15
    09:35 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    150.4 (5.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue