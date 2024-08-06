Hariyali Teej 2024: This auspicious Hindu festival, also known as Shraavana Teej, is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. It will be celebrated on August 7 this year.

Hariyali Teej 2024: The vibrant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated during the monsoon season falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. This day commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati.

It is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm, especially across North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. However, the celebrations and traditions vary in different regions across India. On this day, married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands.

Date and time It is typically observed two days before Nag Panchami. Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya and this year it will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, as per the Gregorian calendar.

The muhurat timings are as follows:

Tritiya Tithi Begins: August 6, 2024 (Tuesday) 07: 52 PM

Tritiya Tithi Ends: August 7, 2024 (Wednesday) 10:05 PM

History On this day, Lord Shiva is believed to haveaccepted Parvati as his consort. As per legend, goddess Parvati spent 107 births in Shiva's penance. Thus, after Devi Parvati's 108th birth, the goddess could finally win over Lord Shiva and came to be known as ‘Teej Mata’. Parvati is believed to have married Shiva on her 108th birthday during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Shravan.

Parvati travelled to the Himalayas to symbolise unwavering love and made a Shiva Lingam from the sand. Lord Shiva granted her wish after considering Parvati's sincere fasting and rituals. He was moved by her devotion and accepted her as his wife. The goddess renounced worldly ties and lived on dry leaves in her past lives to win Shiva's love. However, Lord Shiva remained unaware due to his vow of celibacy.